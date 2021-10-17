Pumpkin Village returns to Discovery Park of America

Jessica Davis,

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A local park is hosting a unique fall tradition.

Discovery Park of America is hosting their pumpkin village.

After much community feedback, the park decided to bring the tradition back.

Guests can experience a unique display of pumpkins. The displays are built after some notable characters you may know, like Goldilocks and Snow White.

This is a perfect opportunity for guests to not only see what the park offers, but to also have their own photo shoot.

