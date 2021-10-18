8 AEDs donated to the Jackson Police Department

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friends of Heart and Master Medical Equipment have donated eight AEDs to Jackson police.

The two organizations gave the Automated External Defibrillators to the department last week to replace the ones that will expire in 2022.

The two organizations say the devices are the only way to bring back a heart rhythm to those suffering a sudden cardiac arrest.

