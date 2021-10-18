Auditions open for ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Theater Guild is bringing the holiday classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” to stage this December.

Auditions for the production will be held at 2 p.m. on October 23 & 24 at 314 East Main Street, upstairs at the Old City Hall building adjacent to The Ned.

Roles are available for ages seven and up, and no prior experience is necessary.

If you are interested in auditioning, click here to fill out an application.

“It’s A Wonderful Life,” adapted by Doug Rand and directed by David McCall, will run at The Ned from December 16-19.

For more local news, click here.