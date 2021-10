City of Rutherford issues precautionary boil water notice

RUTHERFORD, Tenn. — The City of Rutherford is advising residents to boil water as a precaution.

The city said there was a leak, which has not been fixed as of around 4:50 p.m. on Monday.

The city says that once water pressure returns, residents should boil any water they plan to consume as a precaution.

The city says this will need to be done until around noon on Tuesday.

