Local nonprofits aim to combine resources to help families

JACKSON, Tenn. — Organizations in West Tennessee are coming together to fulfill dreams.

Agencies have formed the DREAM initiative in an effort to combine resources to help families in need.

“West Tennessee DREAM is a brand new initiative that brings together some of the biggest nonprofits in our region,” said United Way of West Tennessee President and CEO Matt Marshall. “It is really historic and unprecedented. It all began as a response to brand new funding that is potentially available from the Department of Human Services.”

That funding is through the Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Grant.

Marshall says they are initially applying for a $300,000 grant, but hope to have the opportunity to receive more as the initiative grows.

“Ultimately what we are hoping to get is a $25 million grant over the course of three years,” Marshall said. “It would represent a substantial investment in our community.”

And Marshall says that money will be dispersed through each organization where the need is greatest.

“Things like lack of childcare access, transportation, affordable housing, but also access to things like education, workforce development, and services for our aging population.”

The goal for the initiative is to create better communication between each nonprofit, and ultimately determine the best way to help those in need.

“When one organization is serving a family and another organization is likely serving that same family, there could be better communication between those agencies,” Marshall said. “We can figure out a better long term plan for that same family.”

Along with United Way, West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, Southwest Tennessee Development District, Southwest Tennessee Human Resource Agency, Northwest Development District and Human Resource Agency, and Delta Human Resource Agency are part of the DREAM initiative.

For more local news, click here.