Man convicted in cold case murder at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — 38-year-old Michael Marcell Brown has been convicted in a 2018 cold case murder.

A news release states on April 30, 2018, Najeab Alshaif was fatally shot during a robbery while working as a clerk at the Goldline convenience store near the 45 Bypass.

Tony Greer was suspected to be responsible for the shooting, and he was charged with first degree murder.

Authorities say a further investigation revealed that Brown, a previously convicted felon, conspired with Greer to commit the act.

On October 14, a Madison County jury convicted Brown of first degree murder in the perpetuation of attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and attempted aggravated robbery.

The maximum fines were imposed by the jury on all three counts.

“The criminal element should know that law enforcement never stops investigating homicides,” District Attorney Jody Pickens said. ” This case was cold for approximately 18 months until investigators received information that allowed them to put together a case that my office could present to a jury.”

Brown now faces life in prison for the murder conviction and three to six years in prison for each of the remaining two counts.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 6.

