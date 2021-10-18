MD Anderson to become Tennessee Healthcare Hall of Famer

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man who changed the medical world and gave so much to cancer research is being honored.

Monroe D. Anderson is being accepted into the Tennessee Healthcare Hall of Fame through Belmont University in Nashville.

Chair of MD Anderson Nomination Committee, Tammy Buchanan says Anderson was born and raised in Jackson and made a mark on the world through healthcare.

When Anderson died in 1939, he left $19 million to his charitable trust, the largest in the state of Texas at the time.

The funds were used to create the Texas Medical Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“We’re so thankful to look at the life of one person and to share that message that’s synonymous with exceptional research and care that we come to know as MD Anderson,” Buchanan said.

Tuesday, Anderson will officially be honored and entered as a Tennessee Healthcare Hall of Famer during a ceremony in Nashville at Belmont University.

