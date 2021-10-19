900-year-old Crusader sword found by diver

JERUSALEM — A scuba diver made a 900-year-old discovery off the Israeli coast.

The diver, Shlomi Katzin, found a meter-long sword that once belonged to a Crusader knight, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority.

“The iron sword has been preserved in perfect condition and is a beautiful and rare find. It evidently belonged to a Crusader knight. It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era, with knights, armor, and swords,” said Nir Distelfeld, Inspector for the Israel Antiquities Authority’s Robbery Prevention Unit.

Along with the sword, Katzin also found ancient stone and metal anchors, and pottery fragments.

“The archaeological finds at the site show that it served as a small, temporary natural anchorage for ships seeking shelter. Identification of the various finds shows that the anchorage was used as early as the Late Bronze Age, 4,000 years ago. The recent discovery of the sword suggests that the natural cove was also used in the Crusader period, some 900 years ago,” said Kobi Sharvit, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority’s Marine Archaeology Unit.

Katzin was awarded a certificate of appreciation for coming foward with his underwater discoveries.

“Every ancient artifact that is found helps us piece together the historical puzzle of the Land of Israel. Once the sword has been cleaned and researched in the Israel Antiquities Authority’s laboratories, we will ensure it is displayed to the public,” said Eli Escosido, Israel Antiquities Authority’s general director.

