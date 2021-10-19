Shoppers get in Halloween ‘spirit’ at pop-up’s new location

JACKSON, Tenn. — 12 days until Halloween, and customers excited for the spooky season are already emptying some shelves at Spirit Halloween in Jackson.

“My favorite thing about Halloween is dressing up and just going to be someone different for one night,” said customer Bentley Gordon. “I’m so excited to see what everyone wears, and they’ll go all out because everyone finally gets to be together.”

“I’m ready to get back into going into haunted houses, and just being out on those cold nights. It’s really fun,” Carissa Wade said.

“We already have like three parties planned with my friends,” said Ava Wallace.

Spirit offers many different costumes, makeup, accessories and more to prepare you to dress up for the holiday.

So what are the most popular costumes of 2021? First off is none other than “Beetlejuice.” And what would Halloween be without “Friday the 13th?”

But majority of the customers in the store have an idea of what they think they will see most people dressed up as on October 31.

“I think a lot of people are gonna do ‘Squid Game,'” Wade said.

“I know ‘Squid Game’ is really popular,” said Elizabeth Graves.

“Probably ‘Squid Game,’ that’s all everybody talks about now,” Wallace said.

Customers can shop everything from decor to party supplies.

If you’re looking to celebrate Halloween, get to Spirit soon. The pop-up store is located at 175 Stonebrook Place.

When you check out, you will have the option to make a donation through Spirit of Children, which brings fun and funding to Le Bonheur and hosts Halloween celebrations by providing costumes, decorations, and everything needed for a party.

Their mission is to make hospitals less scary for kids and their families through support of the Child Life Department at partner hospitals in local communities.

For more local news, click here.