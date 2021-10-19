Some women regret vaccine denial after troubled pregnancies

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — Two women from Georgia and Alabama who contracted COVID-19 during their pregnancies are urging other pregnant women to get vaccinated.

Kyndal Nipper lost her baby in the final weeks of pregnancy after a seemingly mild case of COVID-19.

Amanda Harrison had to be put on a ventilator and her baby was delivered two months early.

Pregnant women weren’t included in studies that led to emergency authorization of vaccines, so initial guidance stopped short of fully recommending vaccinations for them.

But after seeing an alarming number of pregnant women become seriously ill with the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an urgent advisory recommending they get the shots.

