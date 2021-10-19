Tennessee prosecutor, others won’t enforce some GOP-led laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Progressive prosecutors around the country are increasingly declaring they just won’t enforce some GOP-backed state laws.

They are acting in response to some of the most controversial new changes in recent years — near-total abortion bans, voting restrictions, limits on certain protest activity, laws aimed at LGBTQ people, and restrictions on mask requirements.

In Tennessee, Nashville prosecutor Glenn Funk has made a habit of resisting GOP-passed laws.

The Democrat says people in his city “really want a common sense approach to the criminal justice system that keeps us safe and does not incarcerate folks without good reason.”

