Tips to help your baby sleep better and safer

JACKSON, Tenn. — As we continue to mark Celebrate Babies Week and honor of Safe Sleep Month, Tennessee Child Care Resource & Referral wants to make sure parents and others know how important it is to make sure babies get a proper night of sleep.

“The importance of babies sleeping on their back alone in a crib with nothing in the crib but the baby and a tight fitting sheet. No blankets or pillows, stuffed animals, bumper pads, quilts,” said Kathie Cothern, Program Manager for Tennessee Child Care Resource & Referral.

These things may seem safe to the average person, but Cothern says these items can actually cause the baby to suffocate or develop sudden infant death syndrome.

“Co-sleeping is a risk factor for SIDS. Infants sleeping on their stomachs, sleeping in an unsafe environment, a couch, a floor that is ladened with blankets,” Cothern said.

Cothern says many people may not know, but every year, many Tennessee babies die from sleep related causes. Most of the time, it’s completely preventable.

“In addition to back to sleep, a pacifier does help with preventing SIDS. Air circulation in the room. Maybe a fan,” Cothern said.

And to continue the celebration of Safe Sleep Month during October, babies born at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital are leaving with a sleep sack.

“This is a safe sleeping device that an infant would wear over its onesie or sleeper and this acts as the blanket,” Cothern said.

Cothern says it’s important to spread the word to grandparents, as well or any other person who will be in charge of supervising your child.

