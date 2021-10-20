Law enforcement conducts Operation Blackout ahead of Halloween

JACKSON, Tenn. — With trick-or-treat season approaching, local law enforcement agencies are hitting the streets to make sure your child isn’t in any danger from sex offenders.

Halloween is right around the corner, which means it’s time for the Tennessee Department of Corrections to conduct their annual Operation Blackout.

“It’s when we go out and check on all the registered sex offenders throughout the state of Tennessee that’s on supervision with probation and parole,” said Millicent Mann, the Probation and Parole Manager.

Wednesday, officers suited up to begin their long day of inspections. All the way up to Halloween, each home on the list will be searched thoroughly.

Each year officers search the homes of sex offenders for toys, or anything that would connect them with interacting with a child. This time, they are looking for anything Halloween themed.

“During this time they cannot have any Halloween decorations. They can’t go trick-or-treating or take any children trick-or-treating. So we’re also looking for those Halloween decorations as well,” Mann said.

Mann says the majority of offenders are in compliance at this time, but says it’s important to double check near Halloween to make sure every child is safe while trick-or-treating.

“It’s imperative to our mission to enhance public safety, so it is very important for us to be out there just knowing where our offenders are and knowing who they’re having contact with and knowing what’s going on in those homes,” Mann said.

Mann says if families have any concerns of their child being abused, they can reach out to local law enforcement or sexual assault centers.

