COVID-19 vaccine: CDC panel backs expanded booster rollout

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government panel of experts has endorsed extra doses of all three of the nation’s vaccines.

The panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people could choose a different company’s brand for that next shot.

Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster.

The advisers said certain Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients should qualify, too.

The Food and Drug Administration had already authorized such an expansion of the nation’s booster campaign but the CDC has the final word on who should roll up their sleeves.

That ruling is expected soon.

