Nashville cracking down on rowdy party bus industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s Metro Council has approved implementing new regulations for the city’s numerous entertainment vehicles that often loudly cruise down lower Broadway.

The Tennessean reports that the council voted 33-3 on Tuesday on an ordinance that establishes a permitting process, as well as giving the city the authority to approve routes and oversee driver eligibility and training.

The new bill also restricts alcohol consumption on unenclosed vehicles, to take effect on Dec. 1.

However, Council member Freddie O’Connell says further legislation will be introduced to regulate alcohol consumption under certain conditions.

The so-called transportainment industry has long been known for its tourist-filled party buses, trucks and tractors.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more Tennessee news, click here.