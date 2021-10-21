Patricia Greer

Patricia Ann Barden Greer, age 74, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Bro. Bob Connerley and Bro. Ralph Brown officiating. Burial to follow in the Ridgecrest Cemetery of Jackson, TN. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

She was born in Brownsville, TN on February 14, 1947, to the late John William Barden and Christine Lewis Barden. She worked in the nursing field for over 40 years, working for Jackson Madison County General in the OBGYN department and Home Health. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Joseph Michael Greer.

She is survived by three sons: Joseph Edward “Eddie” Greer of Alamo, TN, Jason William Greer (Ashley) of Gering, NE, John Michael Greer Sr. of New York, NY; two sisters: Shirley Riddle of Brownsville, TN, Lena Ackerman (Jim) of Lawrenceburg, TN; She leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: John Michael Greer, Jr., Maximilian Bane Greer and Joey Lewis. She also leaves a host of numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.