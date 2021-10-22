Construction of Pope School awaits approval by county

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School Superintendent Dr. Marlon King is moving into the next phase of approval for the Pope School proposal.

A news release from JMCSS says King’s plan for the new building was approved by school board members.

The school system says it now goes to county leaders for their OK. JMCSS officials say this project can be useful as the county grows.

“Providing a bigger campus for families in the fastest growing area in Madison County has be en a need of increasing importance for the last decade. That need will multiply exponentially as development of Ford’s Blue Oval City takes shape over the next three to four years,” said Board Chairman James “Pete” Johnson.

The school system says there are many option for the Pope project, but each one includes a Pre-K through eighth grade model.

