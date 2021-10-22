Health department to begin Moderna booster doses Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Booster doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department beginning Monday, October 25.

Those eligible to receive the booster dose include:

People 65 years and older

Residents of long-term care facilities

18-64 with underlying medical conditions

18-64 who have an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19

The health department says examples of eligible underlying medical conditions include cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD, diabetes, heart conditions, obesity, pregnancy, and smoking.

Those at risk of increased exposure to the virus include health care workers, teachers, first responders, grocery store workers, workers or residents in congregate settings, or workers in other occupations that deal directly with the public.

You must have completed your initial vaccination series at least six months prior to receiving a booster dose.

If you received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, you may get a Moderna or Pfizer booster dose after two months from your initial vaccination.

Those wanting to receive a booster dose do not have to present any documentation proving their medical conditions.

The health department continues to offer Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department at (731) 240-1771.

