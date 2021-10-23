Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado day care owner convicted of keeping 26 children hidden in the basement of her business in 2019 has received a six-year prison sentence.

A judge issued the sentence Thursday to Carla Faith after she was convicted by a jury in August.

The case unfolded after police went to Faith’s Colorado Springs day care because of reports it had more children than allowed.

Officers found a false wall concealing the stairway to the basement.

Many parents and relatives told a judge that the children kept in the basement have suffered trauma including sleeping problems and anxiety.

Faith’s lawyer says she made some “incredibly poor decisions.”

