Local car clubs host ‘Cars & Candy’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local car clubs bring a ‘trunk or treat’ to Jackson, but with a twist.

After there were no scheduled trunk or treats this year in Jackson, BZRK and Savg Alliance partnered to host their first ever ‘cars & candy’.

“It just makes sense. We’re into cars and it all is done out of a car so, why not get the car clubs together, do a trunk a treat, let them see really awesome cars and at the same time get candy,” said Ken Jensen, Savg Alliance.

“It’s all just an event for the kids. We love supporting the community and everything so, I think this is a great way to get our name out there and just do something for the kids,” said Tyler Blackstock, BZRK.

Many families came out with their kids sporting different costumes, hoping to get as much candy as possible.

“T-rex, because it’s cool, said Joseph, Trunk or treater.

“I like that all the kids get to be happy and all the costumes and stuff. That’s my favorite part,” said Hannah Jensen, Trunk or treater.

“I’m a witch,” said Jensen.

“My costume was kind of thrown together but it’s kind of like a witchy, pagan thing so, basically like a more in depth witch, said Asher Jensen, Trunk or treater.

Brittney Bobo, who’s dressed as beetle-juice this year, is giving out candy at the event and says that’s her favorite part.

she also took quite a bit of time to make sure every decoration was perfect.

“Just seeing the kids reactions and giving them candy and seeing their excitement. It took us about two weeks planning,” said Brittney Bobo, event volunteer.

BZRK and Savg Alliance hope to make ‘cars and candy’ an annual event moving forward.