Peggy Kellogg Upchurch
1958-2021
Name: City & State: Peggy Kellogg Upchurch of Paris, TN
Age: 63
Place of Death: St. Thomas of Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN
Date of Death: Thursday, October 21, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Sunday, October 24, 2021
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Bro. John Smith of Fairview Baptist Church
Place of Burial: Shiloh Cemetery in Mansfield, TN
Visitation: 5:00 – 8:00 PM Saturday, October 23, 2021 and after 12:00 noon Sunday
Date/Place of Birth: February 20, 1958 in Paris, TN
Pallbearers: Brian Elrod, Reece Killion, Adam Killion, Mathis Hutson, Chris Hutson, Barry Jackson, Stanley Hooper
Both Parents Names: Ernest Lyle Kellogg, preceded and Geanene Jackson Kellogg, preceded
Sons: City/State: Cody Upchurch, preceded
Sisters: City/State: Pattie Kellogg of Paris, TN and Penny (Bill) Kortvely, Bruceton, TN
Brothers: City/State: Paul Kellogg of Paris, TN
Other Relatives, Nieces: Paige Holmes and Paula Holmes
Personal Information: Peggy worked as cafeteria manager at Henry Co. High School for over 30 years.
She loved cooking, reading, working puzzles and going to flea markets.