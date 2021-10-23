Peggy Kellogg Upchurch

WBBJ Staff,

1958-2021

Name: City & State: Peggy Kellogg Upchurch of Paris, TN

Age:  63

Place of Death:  St. Thomas of Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN

Date of Death:  Thursday, October 21, 2021

Funeral Time/Day:  2:00 PM Sunday, October 24, 2021

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant:  Bro. John Smith of Fairview Baptist Church

Place of Burial:  Shiloh Cemetery in Mansfield, TN

Visitation:  5:00 – 8:00 PM Saturday, October 23, 2021 and after 12:00 noon Sunday

Date/Place of Birth:  February 20, 1958 in Paris, TN

Pallbearers:  Brian Elrod, Reece Killion, Adam Killion, Mathis Hutson, Chris Hutson, Barry Jackson, Stanley Hooper

Both Parents Names:  Ernest Lyle Kellogg, preceded and Geanene Jackson Kellogg, preceded

Sons: City/State:  Cody Upchurch, preceded

Sisters: City/State:  Pattie Kellogg of Paris, TN and Penny (Bill) Kortvely, Bruceton, TN

Brothers: City/State:  Paul Kellogg of Paris, TN

Other Relatives, Nieces: Paige Holmes and Paula Holmes

Personal Information:  Peggy worked as cafeteria manager at Henry Co. High School for over 30 years.

She loved cooking, reading, working puzzles and going to flea markets.

Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts