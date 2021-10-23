1958-2021

Name: City & State: Peggy Kellogg Upchurch of Paris, TN

Age: 63

Place of Death: St. Thomas of Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN

Date of Death: Thursday, October 21, 2021

Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Sunday, October 24, 2021

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant: Bro. John Smith of Fairview Baptist Church

Place of Burial: Shiloh Cemetery in Mansfield, TN

Visitation: 5:00 – 8:00 PM Saturday, October 23, 2021 and after 12:00 noon Sunday

Date/Place of Birth: February 20, 1958 in Paris, TN

Pallbearers: Brian Elrod, Reece Killion, Adam Killion, Mathis Hutson, Chris Hutson, Barry Jackson, Stanley Hooper

Both Parents Names: Ernest Lyle Kellogg, preceded and Geanene Jackson Kellogg, preceded

Sons: City/State: Cody Upchurch, preceded

Sisters: City/State: Pattie Kellogg of Paris, TN and Penny (Bill) Kortvely, Bruceton, TN

Brothers: City/State: Paul Kellogg of Paris, TN

Other Relatives, Nieces: Paige Holmes and Paula Holmes

Personal Information: Peggy worked as cafeteria manager at Henry Co. High School for over 30 years.

She loved cooking, reading, working puzzles and going to flea markets.