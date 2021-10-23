Rod Stewart plea deal falls through

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A plea deal between musician Rod Stewart and Florida prosecutors in a battery case has fallen through.

And that means the British rock icon and his son are again facing charges stemming from a 2019 New Year’s Eve party.

Recently it was reported that a plea deal was reached – and would be announced at a hearing today.

But with the talks collapsing, the trial is back on the docket, with a date set for Jan. 25.

It’s the second time plea talks have failed.

Stewart and his son are charged with roughing up a security guard who wouldn’t let them into a New Year’s Eve party at an upscale hotel in Florida.

