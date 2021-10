LOS ANGELES (AP) – Train is turning its “Christmas in Tahoe” album into a Hallmark Channel movie.

Singer Pat Monahan says Train contributed a new song called “Mittens” to the movie.

Monahan also has a role in the film, which is about a talent booker, her famous musician ex-boyfriend, and a hotel’s Christmas show in danger of being canceled. “Christmas in Tahoe” airs Nov. 28.