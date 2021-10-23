Virginia museum proposes to melt down Charlottesville Robert E. Lee statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia museum wants to melt down the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

The proposal would see the statue crafted into a new work of public art.

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center submitted a bid last week to Charlottesville’s city council and city manager.

The Daily Progress newspaper reports the proposed work, “Swords Into Plowshares,” got almost 30 letters of support from organizations and individuals.

