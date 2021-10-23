West TN Dive Team hosts annual fundraiser

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Dive Team is hosting their annual fundraiser.

The West Tennessee Dive Team is a non-profit organization that is made up of a majority of volunteers.

Today’s fundraiser is to raise funds for the organization to help their volunteers, employees, and their work efforts.

Everything the dive team does is paid for straight from their own pockets.

There were several vendors at the fundraiser selling items with proceeds going towards the dive team.

This isn’t the first year for the fundraiser, but after being rained out last year, the team is hoping for a better turn out.

“I don’t think we really have a goal. I think we just, more or less, get out here and let people know we exist. Just like you’re here. Which I appreciate y’all being here to sort of, fill people in on what we do and how we do it, and how we survive,” said James Dunkle, Capt. West TN Dive and Recovery.

The West Tennessee Dive Team would like to thank Sunset Valley Farms and all who came out to show support.