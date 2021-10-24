Jackson resident celebrates a special milestone

JACKSON, Tenn. — A family is celebrating a special someone in their family.

Tyrone Cole is celebrating his 60th birthday today with his friends and family.

The family danced together, shared memories, and just their appreciation for each other.

Cole is excited to be spending his birthday around the ones he loves.

Cole says he has most of everything he wants, family, love, and a roof over his head.

Cole says he is blessed to turn 60-years-old and hopes to celebrate his life for more years to come.

“Well, been praying and wishing for a new house, just got it. And the other thing is $60 per person, that’ll buy my flat screen,” Cole said.

Cole would like to thank everyone who came out to celebrate his special day.