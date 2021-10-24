Perfect Pose Selfie Museum opens in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — We all know getting the perfect selfie is a challenge. One new business is giving you a helping hand.

Perfect Pose Selfie Museum in Dyersburg is here to help with all your self-photography needs.

“When I took my son and my daughter for a graduation trip, we went to Orange Beach and we ran across one there at The Wharf. We had a lot of fun, created some memories, took some great photos and just really enjoyed ourselves and so, I thought wow, Dyersburg needs one of these,” said Kerri Everett, owner of Perfect Pose Selfie Museum.

Two months later, owner Kerri Everett opened her own selfie studio where people can come and choose a background to take the perfect selfie.

At Perfect Pose Selfie Museum, there’s a little something for everyone’s taste. Whether your thing is pink or, you may just want to feel like a kid again and take a pic inside a ball pit, there are over 30 scenes to choose from.

“If you’re creative, you might be able to come up with a couple more but it’s at least 30 scenes,” said Everett.

“Ages 13 and above and above is $25. Ages 3-12 is $20 and then the little babies 2 and under, they’re free with an adult admission,” said Everett.

She says her priority is your experience, so feel free to take as many selfies as you please under no time constraint.

“Most places, they do by the hour but we don’t really want to do that. If we’re just really, really busy and there’s a lot, we might try to get them to stay within the hour or so but we’re not going to push people out because we want them to get all the photos that they came to get,” said Everett.

Everett says she hopes to bring to the Dyersburg community and West Tennessee area, a new entertainment experience.

“I’m trying to draw everybody into this area to give them a different experience. Everybody loves bowling, throwing axes and the movies and all those kind of places, but it just gives them something different when they’ve already done those things. We just allow them to be themselves here,” said Everett.

Everett says some scenes will also be changed regularly to keep things up to date so customers can come back to take new selfies with different backgrounds.