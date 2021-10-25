Court clerk among 2 found dead in Tennessee home

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a court official was one of two people found dead in a home in East Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that 55-year-old Connie Elaine Holt and 54-year-old Eric Neal Peters were found dead in the home in Kodak.

News outlets report Holt served as clerk of Sevier County’s General Sessions Court for 19 years.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI are investigating the circumstances of the deaths, officials said.

Sevier County announced that General Sessions Court will be canceled through Wednesday.

No further details were immediately released.

