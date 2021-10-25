Deadline Monday to apply for FEMA aid after Tennessee floods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The deadline is approaching for people impacted by deadly, destructive flooding in Tennessee to apply for federal aid.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says homeowners and renters with uninsured damage or losses in Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys counties have until Monday to apply for the assistance.

FEMA says it has approved $4.9 million in housing assistance and $1.6 million for other needs, such as coverage for damaged personal property.

The flooding flooding killed 20 people in Humphreys County.

People can apply for aid online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA app or through the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.