Man shot in Dyersburg drive-by; suspect caught on video

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A suspect is at large after a drive-by shooting left one man injured Saturday.

1/3 Courtesy: Dyersburg Police Department

2/3 Courtesy: Dyersburg Police Department

3/3 Courtesy: Dyersburg Police Department





According to a Facebook post from the Dyersburg Police Department, officers were dispatched to St. Joseph Avenue around 3:45 p.m. on October 23 in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, a 24-year-old Dyersburg resident was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to a Memphis hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

The post says a four-year-old child and another adult were also present during the shooting, but were able to avoid injuries.

Along with multiple .223 shell casings recovered from the scene, the shooter and the suspect vehicle were also captured on video.

Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect, and asks anyone with information to call DPD at (731) 288-7659.

