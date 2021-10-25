Mayor Conger’s Youth Council now accepting applications

JACKSON, Tenn. — Applications for the City of Jackson Mayor’s Youth Council are now open.

The council, established in 2019, puts high school students in direct contact with Mayor Scott Conger to learn about city policies, government and more.

Furthermore, it gives local youth the opportunity to advise the Mayor on issues and concerns affecting younger generations.

“For the past two years, the Mayor’s Youth Council has shown their heart for change and their will to do more for our city,” Mayor Conger said. “I’m looking forward to what the next council will bring to the table.”

Those interested in applying must meet the following criteria:

High school junior in the current school year

Reside in corporate city limits of Jackson

GPA of 2.5 or above

Passion for serving the community

Desire to learn about city government and become a leader among youth

Those who complete the program will also receive a recommendation letter from the mayor.

If you’re interested in applying, click here. All applications must be submitted by Tuesday, November 30 at 12 p.m.

