Police say Dyersburg man exposed himself at church service

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man is in custody after police say he exposed himself at a local church.

According to a Facebook post from the Dyersburg Police Department, officers were dispatched to a church on Phillips Street on Sunday.

Officers arrived to follow up on a complaint that a man seated inside the sanctuary was “exposing and pleasuring himself” during the service.

Police arrested 39-year-old Charles Middlebrook for indecent exposure and he was booked into the Dyer County Jail.

Middlebrook is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

For more local crime stories, click here.