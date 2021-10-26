Father, son arrested in connection to Hardeman County shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service says a father and son have been arrested in connection to a shooting.

Marshals say that on Oct. 16, one man was killed and another injured after being shot at a home in Hardeman County.

A little over a week later, on Tuesday, Thomas Bishop Jr., 27, was captured by Marshals in Chicago, according to the news release.

Marshals say that just two hours later, Marshals found Thomas Bishop, 48, at a home on Scottland Drive in Jackson.

“The U.S. Marshals Services prides itself on finding fugitives on the run,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “The coordination of both arrests is another great example.”

The release says both were taken into custody safely.

