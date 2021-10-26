Health department offers variety of COVID-19 booster shots

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has you covered for your third COVID-19 booster shot.

“We started giving the Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine yesterday, on Monday, here at the health department. We had a busy day yesterday. We’re still busy today. We began giving the Pfizer booster doses about a month or so ago. We are thankful that a lot of people have come in and started getting those. We’ve already given more than 6,000 third doses,” said Mallory Cooke, Public Information Officer for the health department.

The department is now offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots.

Cooke says depending on the type of booster, there may be qualifications needed.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you don’t have to have an underlying health condition to get a booster dose. Those people can come get their booster dose two months after they’ve received their J&J vaccine,” Cooke said.

If you’re looking to get a Pfizer or Moderna booster, there are a few things you should know beforehand.

“You’ve got to be 65 or older, folks with underlying health conditions, people who are in an occupational or institutional setting that would put them at risk. Those would be your health care workers, teachers, people who deal directly with the public,” Cooke said.

The CDC and FDA has ruled you do not have to get the same brand for your booster that you initially got for your first dose.

“So if you received Pfizer for your first two doses, you could get a Moderna booster, you can get a J&J booster. You do not have to stick with the same vaccine the entire way through,” Cooke said.

Cooke says you have options when trying to find a location near you to get your booster shot.

“Just go to vaccines.gov. You just type in your zip code and it will tell you all of the locations in your area that are giving vaccine, and you can even get really specific. Say you wanted the Moderna booster. You could go in there and click specifically that you wanted the Moderna booster,” Cooke said.

If you’d like to get your booster shot at the health department, no appointments are necessary.

Just come in between the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Fridays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Additional COVID-19 information can be found in the “COVID-19” tab of the website.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.