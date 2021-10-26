J&J COVID-19 booster shot offered by health department

JACKSON, Tenn. — Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots are now being offered by the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

According to a news release from the department, you must have received your first dose two months prior to the booster shot.

The health department says to contact your health care provider with any questions regarding a COVID-19 booster shot, and if it is right for you.

Along with the J&J booster shots, the department also offers the Pfizer, Moderna and first dose of the J&J vaccine 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday with no appointment needed.

