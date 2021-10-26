Partnership to bring students’ art to Jackson City Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — The second “Mayor’s Collection of Masterpieces” is coming this December.

According to a news release from the Jackson Arts Council, this art gallery will feature art from 9th to 12th grade students from Dec. 1 to Jan. 28.

Those who are interested in sharing their artwork can bring art to the City Hall lobby from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the council says.

This year’s theme is “History of Our Holidays.”

“I’m looking forward to adding pieces that reflect the positive aspects of Jackson and our history as seen through the eyes of our youth,” said Mayor Scott Conger.

The deadline to submit art for the gallery is Friday, Nov. 19.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.