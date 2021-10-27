Governor appoints current commissioner, construction vet as CEO of Megasite

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Clay Bright as the Chief Executive Officer of the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee.

The news release says Bright spent more than 30 years with one of the country’s largest construction firms, Brasfield & Gorrie, and also founded an office in Nashville.

That office has since completed more than $3 billion in construction and employed over 200 people.

The release says Bright was a part of the construction of the Bellsouth (AT&T) building in 1990, the Bridgestone Tower, Country Music Hall of Fame Expansion, Roundabout Plaza, Suntrust Plaza, Tractor Supply Headquarters, and more.

“The Megasite Authority will ensure the success of this historic project, and Clay brings the dedication and expertise needed to lead that group,” Lee said. “His proven success in managing complex projects, successful tenure at the Department of Transportation, and dedication to serving Tennesseans make him the perfect fit.”

Bright currently serves as the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

You can find the full news release from the state of Tennessee here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.