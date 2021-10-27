Indicted senator steps aside as education chairman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee senator who was recently indicted on charges that he violated federal campaign finance laws has announced he will step aside as chairman of the Senate Education Committee.

Earlier this month, a federal grand jury in Nashville handed down a five-count indictment against Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey and a Nashville social club owner.

Kelsey alerted senators on Wednesday that he would temporarily suspend his chairmanship while the indictment is being pursued.

Kelsey’s removal from the key education chairmanship comes as the General Assembly is gathering for its third special legislative session.

This time it’s dedicated to addressing COVID-19 measures.

You can read more here.

You can find more news from across the state here.