Jackson Out of the Darkness Walk to be held November 6

JACKSON, Tenn. — The annual Jackson Out of the Darkness Walk will be held Saturday, November 6.

Sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the walk is one of more than 550 being held in cities and towns across the U.S. to bring awareness and raise funds.

“Suicide touches one in five American families,” said ASFP TN Jackson Walk Chair Darin Hollingsworth. “We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss.”

More than 300,000 walkers are expected to participate nationwide. ASFP says in 2020, the walks helped raise over $21 million for suicide prevention.

The Jackson walk will take place at North Park, located at 210 Demonbreun Drive, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Members of the Jackson Fire Department and other community leaders will speak, and exhibitors will be on site with additional information and resources on prevention.

Attendees are invited to meet with fire department representatives and participate in a rock painting station.

If you are interested in joining the walk, click here to register.

