Local health organizations collaborating to help children in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.– Two local health organizations are collaborating to help children in the Hub City.

According to a news release from West Tennessee Healthcare, Le Bonheur will be having a pediatric hospital within the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

The news release also says it will have 21 pediatric beds in this satellite location.

Members with Le Bonheur say this will be the first of its kind in West Tennessee.

“Just to bring this collaboration together is just another way we can help West Tennessee,” said Diane Rushing, Director of West Tennessee Pediatrics with Le Bonheur.

Rushing says the beds are expected to be available next year.