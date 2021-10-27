TBI launches new Sex Offender Registry ahead of Halloween

JACKSON, Tenn. — A law enforcement organization launched a new resource for the public.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the organization has launched a new Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.

The release states the registry is rebuilt to give the public valuable resources related to personal and digital safety.

On the site, users can search for sex offenders in their area and get more information on them.

Several community members agreed that this resource could not have come at a better time, especially days before Halloween.

“I agree with it. We need to know where they are and it’s because the costumes that we have now for little girls and little kids in general. As a parent, you want them safe,” Mikaela Adkins, a local resident.

“I’d probably say it’s good so you can be more aware of your surroundings and stuff. You’ll be able to feel more comfortable, and it’ll make people more up-to-date with things,” Marcus Spearman, a local resident.

“I think …everybody should know where a sex offender is and if there’s a sex offender in the area,” Kobe Reedy, a local resident.

“I think it’s good because it’s a way for you to figure out your surroundings and other people around you,” Katie Castellaw, a local resident.

“I think it’s good because with Halloween coming up, parents should know whether they should take their kids to a safe place or if it’s not safe,” said Alexis Borges, a local resident.

If you would like to find out more on the registry, click here.

