Audit reveals West TN health clinic was overpaid $4.7 million by TennCare

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office says Grove Primary Care Clinic was overpaid more than $4.7 million by TennCare.

A report states that an examination into quarterly invoices between January 2014 and June 2019 revealed the clinic reported inaccurate information to the state when seeking TennCare reinbursements, which resulted in overpayments totaling $4,705,641.

According to the report, the clinic overreported 44,342 patient visits and more than $2.2 million in payments received from MCOs, third parties and patients.

GPC is obligated to return overpayments and may be subject to liability under the federal False Claims Act, the report says.

Grove Primary Care operated clinics in Henderson, Middleton, and Scotts Hill. All three facilities abruptly closed in October 2019 after comptroller auditors contacted clinic owners about the examination.

To view the full investigative report, click here.

