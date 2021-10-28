Biden pitches $1.75T plan at Capitol, trying to unite Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has traveled to Capitol Hill to pitch House Democrats on a dramatically scaled back domestic policy package.

He told lawmakers in the plainest language: “I need your votes.”

The proposal is now $1.75 trillion and without a paid family leave program and other priorities.

But it’s still a sweeping plan with new health care, free-prekindergarten and climate change programs.

The president was also making remarks at the White House.

The president has wanted to announce at least the framework of a deal before departing Thursday for global summits.

Progressive House Democrats want to see the fine print of the big domestic bill before voting on a related infrastructure measure.