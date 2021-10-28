Crockett Co. business robbed at gunpoint; suspects at large

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are searching for multiple suspects after an armed robbery in Crockett County Thursday morning.

According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, around 10:40 a.m., a man entered Gumflat Grocery wielding a firearm and demanding money.

Police say he left the scene with two other men in a tan Ford Explorer, possibly stolen out of Missouri.

All suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, and if you have any information on the incident contact the sheriff’s department at (731) 696-2104 or your local law enforcement.

