Dinner held to honor first responders in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local heroes receive a heartfelt “thank you” and a full stomach.

Birth Choice and Woodland Baptist Church hosted the annual Local Heroes First Responders Dinner Thursday evening.

The dinner was to say thank you for their service and sacrifice to our community.

On the menu was hickory-smoked chicken, baked beans, rolls, coleslaw, and a dessert.

All first responders, whether on or off duty, were welcome to the dinner.

