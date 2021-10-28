Jackson city leaders address missed trash pick-ups

JACKSON, Tenn. — City leaders met for their monthly work session meeting.

One of the main topics discussed was the amount of missed trash pick-ups.

Mayor Scott Conger says there were close to 600 missed pick-ups after the first month of the new Waste Management contract, but that number has come down to around 150 in the month of October.

He says the goal is to bring that number down as much as possible.

“Those misses are going to happen. We want to minimize them. What we really want to make sure that we’re doing is getting them reported in the time frame so they can get picked up in the time frame instead of having to assess penalties on Waste Management,” Conger said.

City leaders will meet for their regular monthly city council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. in Jackson City Hall.

