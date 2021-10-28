LIFELINE holds annual ‘Vein Drain’ blood drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services got donors in the Halloween spirit for their annual Vein Drain blood drive.

Staff and blood donors were allowed to dress as their favorite characters while also helping save lives.

The first 100 donors received a certificate for a free burger and fries from The Blacksmith, and anyone that wore a costume was entered into a contest.

Caitlyn Roach with LIFELINE says blood is in high demand everywhere, and only volunteer donors can help with the supply.

“Those who are suffering from any kind of trauma — whether it be a car accident, childbirth, maybe they have had a surgery, or cancer — whatever reason it is that they need that blood, we can only collect it from volunteer donors here.”

Each person that donated at the blood drive was entered into a drawing for a chance to win two tickets to the zombie paintball trail in Humboldt.

For more local news, click here.