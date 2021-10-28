Outback Steakhouse to host event for breast cancer awareness

JACKSON, Tenn. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a local restaurant is showing their support.

Outback Steakhouse will be hosting their third annual Pink Event on Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The goal is to bring the community together to shed light on breast cancer awareness. This Saturday there will be games, prizes, giveaways and more.

The first 50 guests to attend will receive a free Blooming Onion, but make sure one person in your party is wearing a pink item of clothing.

“With COVID going on, so it’s like we’re fighting the two C’s: COVID and cancer. And so this is just a big fight that we want everyone to come out and support in regards to breast cancer and just cancer in general. We just want everyone to come out and have a good time with us,” said Tanjinikia Tyson, Senior Manager for Outback Steakhouse.

Saturday’s event will continue to Sunday, Oct. 31st from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.