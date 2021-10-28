Sen. Blackburn works to exempt essential workers from vaccine mandates

JACKSON, Tenn. — To fight against mandating COVID-19 vaccines, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn introduced the Keeping our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act.

“This legislation very simply states that if you are deemed an essential employee during the COVID-19 pandemic, you showed up, if you went to work, you did your job, you kept this country running,” Senator Blackburn said. “You would be exempt from the federal vaccine mandate.”

There are over 10 million vacant jobs in the country right now, and Senator Blackburn is trying to prevent thousands more.

She says this mandate could result in less frontline workers — the ones who have risked their lives for months — due to the forced decision between the jab and the job.

Retention and recruitment is already an issue, and more first responders off the street means less protection for American cities.

“When this was all going down, and we asked our frontline workers to be the first ones out there, we didn’t know how bad the disease was,” said U.S. Senator Roger Marshall. “The vaccine was not available yet, and they did it, and now what’s happening is they’re getting slapped in the face.”

“These are hard decisions our officers are making, and they should be personal decisions that they are respected for, and let them go back and do their job and keep America safe,” said John Cantanzara, president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police.

And with even less workers, the supply chain issues could grow.

“Trucks have to run every day. The drivers can’t miss a day,” said David Owen, president of the National Association of Small Trucking Companies. “You’re already seeing shortages in the grocery stores. You’re gonna see shortages in fuel. Fuel prices are going to continue to go sky high.”

Plus at the southern U.S. border, they can not afford to lose employees with tensions rising and the task at hand.

“We cannot afford at this time — during the biggest crisis, as far as more security goes — we can’t afford to lose any of our employees,” President of the National Border Patrol Council. “One would be too many, let alone a couple of thousand.”

The outcome of this legislation is fluid depending on the pending bills in congress.

