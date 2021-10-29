Carolyn Ann Riggins Wilcox, age 71, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at her nephew’s home in Jackson, TN. Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens.

She was born on April 15, 1950, in Brownsville, TN to the late Claude Cecil Riggins and Dorothy Mae Perry Riggins. Mrs. Carolyn loved life, her family and friends. She was a very loving person, smiling all the time and was a light to all. Mrs. Carolyn was a 1968 graduate of Haywood High School. She worked as a Director of Communications for many years. She was also preceded in death by one brother: James Paul Riggins; and one nephew: Rodney Allen.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years: Daniel James Wilcox; two sisters: Christie A. Allison (Robert “Bob”) of Jackson, TN, Sharon E. Stringfellow (Bobby) of Mercer, TN; six nephews: James “JC” Faulkner (Tasha) of Jackson, TN, Justin Faulkner (Amber) of Henderson, TN, Nicholas Stringfellow (Shawnda), Jonathan Stringfellow (Sarah) all of Mercer, TN. Terry Allen (Stephanie) of Lexington, TN, Shawn Allen (Paige) of Orlando, FL; three nieces: Lisa Manning (Mark) of Milan, TN, Connie Webb of Brownsville, TN, Samantha Gatlin (David) of Jackson, TN; She leaves a host of great-nieces and great-nephews and a SPECIAL THANK you to her beloved caregivers.